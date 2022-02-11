Advertisement

Police presence on scene in Davenport Friday

The Davenport fire, EMS and police were on scene near Discount Tire.
The Davenport fire, EMS and police were on scene near Discount Tire.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police were on the scene of an incident near Elsie Avenue.

A TV6 crew on the scene said police are blocking Elsie Avenue from Kimberly to 40th Street and are searching a house and property on Elsie Avenue.

Davenport fire, EMS and police were on scene near Discount Tire. A TV6 crew on the scene said all officials have cleared from the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

