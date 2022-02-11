Rock Island students learn about blues music from musician Billy Branch

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three-time Grammy nominee, Billy Branch, filled the gymnasium at Ridgewood Elementary with the sounds of his harmonica.

Branch’s visit to the school is part of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s “Blues in Schools” program.

It’s a program showing the history and importance of blues music in society.

“This is about my fourth or fifth residency for the Quad Cities, for the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. And, as you can see, the children enjoy it, we enjoy it. It’s about sharing the knowledge so they have an awareness of where all the music came from, mainly the blues,” said Branch.

Kindergarten through 6th grade students assembled as part of the Rock Island-Milan School District’s celebration and recognition of Black History Month.

“It is important to acknowledge the contributions of African Americans. It’s important that we keep that in mind, the great contributions. You know, not only music but technological, scientific and so on,” said Branch.

For Branch, it’s important to interact and engage with the children.

He hopes to teach them that blues is what one goes through, happy or sad, in day-to-day life.

“What I enjoy is just seeing the smiles on their faces, the energy, the enthusiasm and the fact that they are embracing the blues, maybe on different levels,” said Branch.

Branch instills you’re never too young or too old to appreciate the blues and its influence on music today.

“It was really inspiring, it was actually really cool. The way he used the harmonica, it was really interesting at how he did it with all the different harmonicas,” said 6th grader Jayden Roberts.

“It’s really cool that it actually started a lot of other different kinds of music like country and all the kind of different stuff that’s around now,” said Roberts.

Branch says he is going to continue to do his tours all around the globe and teach students as long as he “has breath enough to play a harmonica.”

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society says Branch will have visited with nearly 4,000 students this week alone through the “Blues in Schools” program.

