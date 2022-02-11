Second woman given probation, suspended prison sentence in 2018 Bettendorf crash

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman Thursday was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation for her role in a multi-vehicle crash in Bettendorf that left a man seriously injured in 2018.

If she completes probation, Vera Ann Clay, 27, will not have to serve the prison sentence.

Scott County Court records show District Court Judge Patrick McElyea also ordered her to pay $11,042.73 in restitution “joint and several” with co-defendant Christina Nolen.

Clay pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability in Scott County District Court.

At 11:40 a.m. Dec. 19, 2018, Bettendorf police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of State Street and U.S. 67.

Police determined Clay was driving a white 2010 Volkswagen Routan minivan at a high rate of speed in proximity to a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Nolen, according to court documents.

Clay then lost control of the van and struck the front of a 2018 GMC Sierra, according to court documents.

Clay and the driver of the GMC Sierra were both extricated and airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

Nolen left the scene, according to court documents.

Nolen, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and failure to provide proof of financial liability in July and was sentenced in November to a suspended five-year prison sentence and two years of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.