Tumbling temperatures by afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - We are starting off with very mild conditions in the 30s and 40s this morning, but it won’t stick around long. A cold front will arrive around midday and temps will fall all afternoon. By this evening it will be in the teens and 20s with wind chills near 0º. We will see quieter weather this weekend and eventually a warming trend into next week where we eventually hit the 50s on Wednesday. There will be a strong system Wednesday into next Thursday that could bring some snow to the midwest.

TODAY: Dropping temps and breezy. High: 44º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 11º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 22º.

