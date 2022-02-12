Advertisement

Antonella’s restaurant closing one of its Davenport locations

The location on West 3rd St. will close at the end of business Sunday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 21 years, Antonella’s Pizzeria is closing its West 3rd Street location in Davenport.

The owner of building that houses the restaurant has decided to do something else with the space.

Antonella’s owner would like to thank his customers for the support over the last two decades.

“I would appreciate everybody in the Quad Cities and surrounding the best support through all these years, that have been loyal to us here in this location especially. I’m really upset I gotta close down and leave. I’ve made a lot of friends out of it. They’re just not customers anymore. They’ve just become friends for so many years,” said owner Giovan Sgro.

Antonella’s last day of business on 3rd Street is Sunday.

You can still enjoy pizza, pasta and other Italian dishes at their Freight House location.

