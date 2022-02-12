Antonella’s restaurant closing one of its Davenport locations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 21 years, Antonella’s Pizzeria is closing its West 3rd Street location in Davenport.

The owner of building that houses the restaurant has decided to do something else with the space.

Antonella’s owner would like to thank his customers for the support over the last two decades.

“I would appreciate everybody in the Quad Cities and surrounding the best support through all these years, that have been loyal to us here in this location especially. I’m really upset I gotta close down and leave. I’ve made a lot of friends out of it. They’re just not customers anymore. They’ve just become friends for so many years,” said owner Giovan Sgro.

Antonella’s last day of business on 3rd Street is Sunday.

You can still enjoy pizza, pasta and other Italian dishes at their Freight House location.

