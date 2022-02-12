Chilly Conditions For Super Bowl Weekend

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- The arctic front that moved through the region yesterday will keep us in the sub-freezing zone through the weekend. Look for mostly sunny and cold weather today, with highs in the teens and 20′s. Fast moving clipper enters the weather picture tonight, bringing a chance for light snow into Sunday morning. This will be followed by gradual clearing by afternoon, then sunshine and milder temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s for the start of the week. We’re keeping an eye on a strong midweek storm system that could bring rain to the region.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High: 18°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: to -10.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for light snow late. Low: 7°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light morning snow. Some sun by afternoon. High: 21°.

