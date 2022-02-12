Advertisement

Chilly Conditions For Super Bowl Weekend

A chance for rain and snow next week
It will be mostly sunny, breezy and colder today, with snow developing later tonight.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- The arctic front that moved through the region yesterday will keep us in the sub-freezing zone through the weekend. Look for mostly sunny and cold weather today, with highs in the teens and 20′s. Fast moving clipper enters the weather picture tonight, bringing a chance for light snow into Sunday morning. This will be followed by gradual clearing by afternoon, then sunshine and milder temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s for the start of the week. We’re keeping an eye on a strong midweek storm system that could bring rain to the region.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High: 18°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: to -10.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for light snow late. Low: 7°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light morning snow. Some sun by afternoon. High: 21°.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport fire, EMS and police were on scene near Discount Tire.
Police: Man injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Garland Paul Carrell, 36, of Bettendorf, is charged with animal abuse, an aggravated...
Bettendorf man charged with killing puppy
Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Police: Man reported missing in Abingdon
Mississippi Valley Fair completes 2022 lineup with Flo Rida and Nelly
On Jan. 29, a man and woman bought a Nintendo Switch at Walmart in Moline with four fake $100...
CRIME STOPPERS: Fake bills passed at Moline Walmart

Latest News

It will be mostly sunny, breezy and colder today, with snow developing later tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Cold weekend ahead. Low temps and chills!
Colder For Super Bowl Weekend
First Alert Forecast - Cold weekend ahead. Low temps and chills!
First Alert Forecast - Cold weekend ahead. Low temps and chills!
Cold
Cooling tonight with a cold weekend