Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at about 3:54 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 24th Avenue and 29 1/2 street.

The residents heard a loud “bang”, and the house had filled with smoke, according to fire district chief. The whole family evacuated the house, and firefighters determined the fire was in the attic.

Officials say it took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, and there are no reported injuries at this time. Rock Island EMS were also on scene.

Traffic was temporarily blocked on 24th avenue from 29 1/2 street to 30th street. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.