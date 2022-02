DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lincoln Center in Davenport is hosting Black History Month in the Village Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is family friendly and aims to celebrate Black History in several ways.

Attendees are encouraged to come and enjoy food, history, art and a selfie studio.

Guests can also shop with several vendors.

