Open for Business: The Muddy Cup Coffee Co.

OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - The sound of an espresso machine is the sound of a dream come true for Tianna and Shawn Lain, as The Muddy Cup Coffee Company opens up shop in the small Mississippi River town of Oquawka, Illinois.

“We have, you know, one a few miles outside of town and then in surrounding towns, but there’s never been a coffee shop in Oquawka,” said Tianna Lain.

“We met with a guy in Galena on a short trip, and he kinda got us in the right direction and it was something we really wanted to follow,” said Shawn Lain.

The Lain’s purchased the building in April 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

It wasn’t until July 2021 when the light bulb went off.

“Just thought we would capitalize on the building and not sure where we were going to go with it. So, we kind of came up with the idea after, you know, just dreams,” said Shawn.

As the dream of a coffee shop started becoming a reality, they visited local coffee shop for inspiration.

“Ran into the Mean Bean and ran into a gentleman there. He really helped us out and really gave us the confidence we needed to go forward with it,” said Shawn.

“So, Andrew’s been a big part in this. I was impressed because he didn’t say we were crazy. You know, it’s a pandemic. It is. You know, and that affects everybody,” said Tianna.

Similar to most businesses, there have been struggles to overcome during the pandemic.

“Coffee supplies. Coffee cups, coffee beans, everything you can think of. They’ve gone up 120%. So, because of the pandemic that’s made things a little bit harder,” said Tianna.

Despite the hurdles, The Muddy Cup is open for business.

“You’re not just another customer. You may be a stranger the first time you walk in the door; the second time you’re family. So, you know, we just want everybody to feel welcome and know that they have a place,” said Tianna.

If you aren’t a fan of coffee or lattes, The Muddy Cup offers various teas and desserts.

The Lain’s say there is something for everyone at their shop.

The Muddy Cup Coffee Co. is open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

