UnityPoint asks public for Valentine’s Day cards

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This Valentine’s Day, UnityPoint Health wants you to consider spreading some love to healthcare workers in our community.

Through the month of February, UnityPoint has five ways to show your support:

1. Send an E-card.

2. Send a card through the mail by addressing it to Volunteer Services, 2701 17th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.

3. Donate blood.

4. Give to the Trinity Health Hope for Heroes fund.

5. Get your COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot.

Healthcare workers have been pushed to the brink over the past two years and the organization says this gesture would be greatly appreciated.

