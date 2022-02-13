Advertisement

Bettendorf swimmers grab a state title and All American honors

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Bulldogs spent all day getting close to titles, and then in the eighth race of the day, the 200 yard free relay, the Bulldogs struck gold.

Senior, Alex Stone, would swim an under :20 anchor lap to lead the all senior squad of Max Wetteland, Carter Anderson, and Noah Mitvalsky to the state championship. The foursome would also almost end the day with a second title, finishing just 9-thousandths of a second behind Waukee in the 400 yard free relay.

Stone would finish the day with all four of his races with All American times, and Carter Anderson would have three himself, adding another in the 100 yard butterfly.

Bettendorf would finish fifth in the team standings, Pleasant Valley was sixth, and Davenport Central thirteenth.

