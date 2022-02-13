Advertisement

A Bit Chilly For Super Bowl Sunday

Rain & Snow Likely By Midweek
Now that the snow has exited the region, look for sunshine, scattered clouds and cold temps this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Light snow made for some slippery conditions on area roads this morning, but now that the snow has moved off to the east, a mix of clouds and sunshine will continue into this afternoon. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cold, only reaching the teens to lower 20′s. Another clipper sweeps through the region tonight, bringing another chance for light snow into Monday morning. Any accumulations will be minor, with a dusting at best. Get ready for a warming trend starting Monday, with sunshine and highs in the 30′s. Tuesday will see readings in the 40′s, followed by a potent storm system arriving Wednesday with temperatures in the 40′s to near 50 degrees. This system could impact the region with rain, a wintry mix and/or snow into Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!

TODAY: Sunshine and scattered clouds this afternoon. A bit breezy. High: 21°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for light snow developing late. Low: 14°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 35°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Missing Abingdon man found dead Friday
The Davenport fire, EMS and police were on scene near Discount Tire.
Police: Man injured in Davenport shooting Friday
A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.
Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’
The location on West 3rd St. will close at the end of business Sunday
Antonella’s restaurant closing one of its Davenport locations
Family says two victims in Milan Rock River boating accident are cousins

Latest News

Now that the snow has exited the region, look for sunshine, scattered clouds and cold temps...
Your First Alert Forecast
Light snow this morning transitions to a sun/cloud mix this afternoon. Look for chilly highs in...
A Bit Chilly For Super Bowl Sunday
Light snow this morning transitions to a sun/cloud mix this afternoon. Look for chilly highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast
Cold Super Bowl Sunday
Chilly Conditions For Super Bowl Weekend