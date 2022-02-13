A Bit Chilly For Super Bowl Sunday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Light snow will make for some slippery conditions on area roads this morning, so exercise caution. We’ll see that snow ending in the next few hours, followed by a mix of clouds and sunshine into this afternoon. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cold, only reaching the teens to lower 20′s. Another clipper sweeps through the region tonight, bringing another chance for light snow into Monday morning. Any accumulations will be minor, with a dusting at best. Get ready for a warming trend starting Monday, with sunshine and highs in the 30′s. Tuesday will see readings in the 40′s, followed by a potent storm system arriving Wednesday with temperatures in the 40′s to near 50 degrees. This system could impact the region with rain, a wintry mix and/or snow into Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!

TODAY: A chance for light morning snow, then a sun/cloud mix by afternoon. High: 21°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for light snow late. Low: 14°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 35°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

