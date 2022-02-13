Advertisement

Happening today: Figure skate with the QC figure skate club

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities is hosting a “Skate With Us” event Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the River’s Edge in Davenport.

The club invites anyone to attend. They will be skating along with members of the club.

Mini lessons for beginners will be available with sign-up at the event.

Admission is $5.50 per skater and $3.50 to rent a pair of skates.

Maska are encouraged for those who wish to participate.

Mississippi Bend Education Agency to host teacher job fair
