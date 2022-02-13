Advertisement

Missing Abingdon man found dead Friday

Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.(KWQC/Abingdon Police Department)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - 58-year-old Rob Roberts of Abingdon was found dead Friday by Knox County deputies in a field near Knox Road 600N, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say Abingdon police and Knox County deputies responded to the intersection of Knox Road 600E and Knox Road 825N, after receiving information about Robert’s car being located in a field nearby.

The deputies once on scene searched the area and found Roberts dead near his vehicle, according to a press release. Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport fire, EMS and police were on scene near Discount Tire.
Police: Man injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Garland Paul Carrell, 36, of Bettendorf, is charged with animal abuse, an aggravated...
Bettendorf man charged with killing puppy
Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Police: Man reported missing in Abingdon
Mississippi Valley Fair completes 2022 lineup with Flo Rida and Nelly
On Jan. 29, a man and woman bought a Nintendo Switch at Walmart in Moline with four fake $100...
CRIME STOPPERS: Fake bills passed at Moline Walmart

Latest News

Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Saturday
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Saturday
Two greyhounds before a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Closing of Dubuque greyhound racing track will cost 58 jobs
The nation’s egg producers are in the midst of a multibillion-dollar shift to cage-free eggs...
Why cage-free eggs becoming norm: It’s what people want
It will be mostly sunny, breezy and colder today, with snow developing later tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast