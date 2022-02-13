Missing Abingdon man found dead Friday

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - 58-year-old Rob Roberts of Abingdon was found dead Friday by Knox County deputies in a field near Knox Road 600N, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say Abingdon police and Knox County deputies responded to the intersection of Knox Road 600E and Knox Road 825N, after receiving information about Robert’s car being located in a field nearby.

The deputies once on scene searched the area and found Roberts dead near his vehicle, according to a press release. Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

