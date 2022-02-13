Mississippi Bend Education Agency to host teacher job fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Education professionals looking for work are encouraged to attend a teacher job fair that could help them find a job Monday.

The Mississippi Bend Education Agency is hosting the event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday evening at their regional office on 21st Street in Bettendorf.

Current Administrators will meet with prospect teachers at the event.

Anyone interested in the event is asked to bring their resume.

You can find more information on the agency’s website.

