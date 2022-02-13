PSCW holds Habitat Improvement Workday Saturday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Partners of Scott County Watersheds held a Habitat Improvement workday Saturday morning at the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Volunteers cut and placed about 10 nearby cedar trees on the creek, and tied cinder blocks to them. Organizers say this will not only improve the lake for the fish as it will give them shelter and spawning areas but also create room for some native grasses to grow.

“Even though it’s not large, it is important to the wildlife that are here,” said Kelsi Massengale, Watershed Coordinator for PSCW. “There’s plenty of fish out there. There’s beavers, dragonflies, there’s deer, all kinds of wildlife that live here, and it’s important that they have a healthy habitat to be in.”

Volunteers also picked up several bags of trash and cleared out some overgrown brush and invasive species. PSCW is hoping to host another workday on Earth Day, April 22.

