Advertisement

Two Moline grapplers headed to state

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons sent nine wrestlers to the Granite City Sectional tournament and ended up with two advancing to next weeks state championship tournament.

Senior, Kole Brower, was the first Maroon to punch his ticket to state. The future University of Illinois wrestler opened his day with a second period pin of Belleville’s Warren Zeisset. Brower would follow up that performance by grabbing a tech fall (24-8) in the semifinals over Yaveion Freeman from Alton. That set up a championship match against 43-5, Dylan Gvillo from Edwardsville, and Brower showed why he has only lost once in the season, gaining a major decision over Gvillo, 17-5.

In the next weight class, 145-pounds, Noah Tapia followed the lead of his teammate, with dominant performances to punch his ticket to state. Tapia grabbed two first period pins in the quarters and the semis to make it to the championship match. An Edwardsville opponent awaited Tapia as well, and the Moline junior grabbed a major decision for himself with a 12-4 victory over Drew Landau.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport fire, EMS and police were on scene near Discount Tire.
Police: Man injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Garland Paul Carrell, 36, of Bettendorf, is charged with animal abuse, an aggravated...
Bettendorf man charged with killing puppy
Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Missing Abingdon man found dead Friday
Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Police: Man reported missing in Abingdon
Mississippi Valley Fair completes 2022 lineup with Flo Rida and Nelly

Latest News

Iowa City, IA
Bettendorf swimmers grab a state title and All American honors
Iowa City, IA
Bettendorf swimmers grab a state title and All American honors
Granite City, IL
Two Moline grapplers headed to state
Highlight Zone: February 11th
Highlight Zone: February 11th