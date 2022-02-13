Two Moline grapplers headed to state

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons sent nine wrestlers to the Granite City Sectional tournament and ended up with two advancing to next weeks state championship tournament.

Senior, Kole Brower, was the first Maroon to punch his ticket to state. The future University of Illinois wrestler opened his day with a second period pin of Belleville’s Warren Zeisset. Brower would follow up that performance by grabbing a tech fall (24-8) in the semifinals over Yaveion Freeman from Alton. That set up a championship match against 43-5, Dylan Gvillo from Edwardsville, and Brower showed why he has only lost once in the season, gaining a major decision over Gvillo, 17-5.

In the next weight class, 145-pounds, Noah Tapia followed the lead of his teammate, with dominant performances to punch his ticket to state. Tapia grabbed two first period pins in the quarters and the semis to make it to the championship match. An Edwardsville opponent awaited Tapia as well, and the Moline junior grabbed a major decision for himself with a 12-4 victory over Drew Landau.

