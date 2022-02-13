Young QC rapper hopes to inspire others to turn their pain into purpose

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Delvon “Yung Julio” McClay, an 8-year-old here in the Quad Cities, has quickly earned thousands of YouTube views for his rap skills. He spends up to three hours a day in the music studio.

“I just thought about rapping and I was listening to music, and I was like, ‘I want to be like King Von, Lil Durk, and them,’” McClay said.

His nickname, Yung Julio, is meant to honor his father, Terrence McClay.

“My dad called me Julio, and since I’m young I put Yung in it,” McClay said.

“[Delvon] and his dad were best friends. He looked up to his dad. His dad was his hero,” said Aishia Jackson, Delvon “Yung Julio” McClay’s mother.

On Feb. 13, 2018, on Highway 67, Terrence McClay was involved in a car accident and pronounced dead on the scene. He was 35 years old.

“I thought they were joking. The next day I went to sleep, woke up, and started crying,” McClay said.

Following his father’s death, Yung Julio turned to rap with a specific mission. He wanted to show others it’s possible to turn pain into purpose.

“I make stories. My rapping is stories,” McClay said.

“I hope people learn that you can channel your pain into every avenue, whether it’s music or sports,” Jackson said. “I just hope that little kids his age learn that there is a way you can channel [pain] without being angry all the time.”

Carl Buckner was best friends with Terrence McClay and now helps manage Yung Julio. He said Yung Julio’s talent was clear early on.

“I talked to him on the phone, and it was kind of like talking to a grownup. That’s how locked in and serious he was,” Buckner said. “It’s amazing because he is literally telling his story. He is showing no matter what you go through, just give your whole heart and be the best, and the world will fall in love with it.”

With every verse and chord, Yung Julio carries his father’s legacy with him.

“My dad means a lot. I love him, my family does, and we miss him,” McClay said.

Both Buckner and Jackson said that Terrence McClay would be proud of how his son is using his platform to inspire others.

