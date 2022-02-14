Davenport’s Jake Gervase and Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Former Assumption and Iowa star Jake Gervase started for the Rams on special teams. Gervase was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He recently thought about retiring from football but was added to the active roster on January 12th.

Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on that drive, including the last three. He also had a key 7-yard run off right end on fourth-and-1 from the LA 30-yard line. Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP finishing with 92 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Stafford completed 7 of 11 for 57 yards on the 15-play, 79-yard series.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.