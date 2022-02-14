Deputies: West Burlington man who tried to fraudulently purchase property facing new theft charge

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A West Burlington man accused of trying to fraudulently buy property is facing a new charge of theft in connection with a similar incident in October, deputies said.

The Des Moines County Sheriffs charged 35-year-old Trevor James Johnston with an additional first-degree theft Friday.

Johnston is now being charged with two counts of first-degree theft and forgery.

The sheriff’s office said the additional charges are in relation to a home Johnston agreed to purchase in Oct. 2021 for $32,250 in Burlington.

The alleged victims lost possession of the property and were out $32,240 prior to the fraudulent documents being noticed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first charges stem from an investigation into Johnston’s attempt to purchase a home in Danville, Iowa, according to the sheriff’s office. The property has since been returned to them.

