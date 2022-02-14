Advertisement

Deputies: West Burlington man who tried to fraudulently purchase property facing new theft charge

Trevor James Johnston, 35, of West Burlington, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft...
Trevor James Johnston, 35, of West Burlington, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft and forgery.(KWQC/Des Moines County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A West Burlington man accused of trying to fraudulently buy property is facing a new charge of theft in connection with a similar incident in October, deputies said.

The Des Moines County Sheriffs charged 35-year-old Trevor James Johnston with an additional first-degree theft Friday.

Johnston is now being charged with two counts of first-degree theft and forgery.

The sheriff’s office said the additional charges are in relation to a home Johnston agreed to purchase in Oct. 2021 for $32,250 in Burlington.

The alleged victims lost possession of the property and were out $32,240 prior to the fraudulent documents being noticed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first charges stem from an investigation into Johnston’s attempt to purchase a home in Danville, Iowa, according to the sheriff’s office. The property has since been returned to them.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Missing Abingdon man found dead Friday
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
A girl from Nauvoo has been reported missing, last seen in Keokuk, Iowa. The FBI is asking for...
FBI: Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa’s COVID-19 public health proclamation expires Tuesday night
A girl from Nauvoo has been reported missing, last seen in Keokuk, Iowa. The FBI is asking for...
FBI: Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information