FBI: Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa

A girl from Nauvoo has been reported missing, last seen in Keokuk, Iowa. The FBI is asking for any information.(KWQC/FBI)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - Agents from the FBI Omaha Quad Cities resident agency, along with its local and state partners, are actively investigating the disappearance of a girl from Nauvoo, Illinois.

14-year-old Addison Windbigler was last seen in Keokuk on Dec. 14, 2021, the FBI Omaha said in a media release. Windbigler is 5-foot-4-inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Windbigler lives in Nauvoo, Illinois, FBI Omaha said. She traveled with a family member to Keokuk, Iowa on Dec. 13, 2021, and was left in the custody of a family friend.

The FBI said it is investigating every lead and using all the resources available to them to find Addison.

The FBI said agents believe there are people in the Keokuk community who can provide information that will assist in finding Addison.

FBI Omaha asks anyone with any information on her disappearance to please call them at 402-493-8688.

The missing poster for Addison can be found on the FBI’s website.

