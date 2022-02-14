HOPE Center in Lee County broken into, toys for Project Christmas stolen

KEOKUK, Iowa (WGEM) - The HOPE Center in Keokuk, Iowa was broken into last week, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the HOPE Center, the burglars broke the lock completely off of the door and stole toys from their annual Christmas toy drive, Project Christmas.

If you know any information about this, the Lee County Sheriff asks that you contact the Keokuk Police Department at 319-524-2741 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 319-795-3154.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.