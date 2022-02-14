Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Ahead

Potential winter storm Wednesday into Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Another round of light snow moved through the region but didn’t amount to much. The rest of the day will see scattered clouds and some sunshine, with milder highs ranging from the 20′s north, to the middle 30′s in our southern counties. Partly sunny skies return Tuesday, with readings in the 40′s to the lower 50′s. Temperatures turn downright balmy for Wednesday, as a warm front sweeps into the region. Highs could reach the mid 40′s to mid 50′s during the day. This will occur ahead of a potent storm system moving in from the west. Precipitation starts out as rain Wednesday, becoming mixed with then changing to snow Wednesday night before ending early Thursday. Models are not in agreement, and timing, track and amounts of rain and snow are all still to be determined, so stay tuned for updates.

TODAY:  A sun/cloud mix this afternoon. High: 32°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 18°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 41°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

