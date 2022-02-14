Monmouth-Roseville students honor memory of classmate who passed from cancer with Teddy Bear named Riley’s Angel

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In 2016, 12-year-old Riley Thomas passed away after a battle with cancer. Riley would have been a senior this year at Monmouth Roseville High School. To honor her memory, the Monmouth-Roseville students bring a teddy bear named Riley’s Angel to all the high school events. Riley’s Angel has been to Homecoming, a class trip to Washington D.C. and is on the bench for all of the basketball games. Watch the story in the video player.

