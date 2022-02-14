QC Ice Eagles pave the way for Iowa girls hockey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the weekend a high school girls hockey team made history in Iowa.

The Quad City Ice Eagles 16U Girls played their first home games this season.

As the first high school-aged girls team in Iowa, they often travel the midwest for opponents. Team alternate captain Alayna Arndt said it was great to finally play on home ice.

“We do travel so much throughout our season,” Arndt said. “It’s just it’s awesome that we get to see all of our crowds filled with our people cheering us on”

It was a long process before this point. Some girls played with boys growing up, others drive in from cedar rapids or Dubuque just to lace up.

Ice Eagles forward Hailey Dole said girls often have to prove themselves when they play with boys.

“When we were on the boys’ team. It was like we were always separated,” Dole said. ”With the girls team … we just feel like close and like a family.”

It’s that family that the Ice Eagles head coach hopes to build. He said some of his best friendships were made growing up playing hockey.

“To see a new development like this kind of come in, so other girls and other people can have those same memories and grow as a person that way is awesome for me,” Sam Nelson said.

Nelson’s dad and assistant coach said they’re building skills on the ice as well.

“They have a lot of heart, and they play with a lot of strength,” Cory Nelson said. “That stuff, you can’t coach. I mean, they have to have it, we can help flourish, but they have to have that drive inside.”

The Ice eagles are growing a program for girls in the QC with a 12U/10U team also playing.

Team Captain Miley Ashbey said she’d love to play hockey in college. However, right now, her focus is to set the path for other girls like her.

“Growing up ... I only really had the Olympians to look up to,” Ashbey said. “I just want to be able to bring that here to the Quad Cities for the next you know, generation, these younger girls growing up in the program.”

The team heads to Wisconsin next weekend for more games.

The Ice Eagles’ parent organization, the Quad City Hockey Association, is hosting a free event on Saturday, March 5, for kids to try out the sport. Both girls and boys are welcome.

For more info on QCHA’s “Try Hockey for Free” event visit their website.

