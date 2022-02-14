Quad City man becomes first Chief Diversity Officer for UnityPoint Health

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health has named a Quad City man as its first Chief Diversity Officer. Daniel Joiner will lead system and regional diversity, equity and inclusion efforts (DEI) for the health system. In this role, which is a first for UnityPoint Health, Joiner will continue to elevate DEI efforts across the organization and build upon the foundation of work he led as part of UnityPoint Health’s systemwide and regional DEI councils.

Prior to this position, Joiner served as the Interim System DEI Consultant, leading an effort to design and implement a DEI framework for the organization. Additionally, Joiner served as the Diversity and Community Impact Officer for UnityPoint Health – Trinity in the Quad Cities.

He has been with UnityPoint Health since 2015.

In the Quad Cities, Joiner’s team developed culturally sensitive patient care guidelines and forged creative partnerships such as “Medicine in the Barbershop”, an initiative to educate Black men about health concerns, such as diabetes and heart disease. He also co-chaired an effort to establish a Community Veterans Engagement Board aimed at identifying challenges and solutions for military service members and veterans.

“As Chief Diversity Officer, Daniel will play a vital role in accelerating the progress we’ve made around DEI thus far,” said Brad Brody, UnityPoint Health Board Chair.

“We look forward to his contributions as we prioritize an inclusive workforce and identify ways to best serve the needs of our patients and communities.

Joiner serves on several boards and committees including the Riverbend Food Bank and the African American Leadership Society Steering Committee in the Quad Cities. He and his wife, Cara, will relocate to central Iowa with their three young children. Daniel begins his new role on February 27, 2022.

