Real Conversations in the QC talks mental and heart health in minority communities

By Brittany Kyles
Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Real Conversations in the QC, a show focused on issues within our communities of color in the QCA, is back.

This week, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Brittany Kyles, and Evan Denton talked about mental health and heart health in the minority communities.

According to a report from the American Psychiatric Association, minorities with mental illness are less likely to seek treatment for it.

The report says out of respondents who identify as someone with mental illness, 31%of those black and Latin American respondents actually seek treatment.

Evan Denton spoke with doctor Kit Evans-Ford about ‘Pink goes Red’, an initiative created to promote heart health.

Redrick Terry spoke with Simone Collins, a mental health expert and board president of a local non-profit group, who wants to help spread awareness of mental health in black and brown communities.

In terms of heart health, local catering Chef Shalonda Glenn made low-sodium soul food to show people how healthier options can still be tasty and good for your health.

