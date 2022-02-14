Advertisement

Romance scams to watch out for on Valentines Day

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ‘Guard your heart this Valentines Day’, is a free webinar Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has put together, to help Quad Citians avoid being scammed while looking for love.

Experts from federal agencies, online dating industry, and a senior advocacy group will be going over the following tips:

  • Never send money or gifts to someone you haven’t met in person – even if they send you money first.
  • Talk to someone you trust about this new love interest. It can be easy to miss things that don’t add up. Pay attention if your friends or family are concerned.
  • Take it slowly. Ask questions and look for inconsistent answers.
  • Try a reverse-image search of the profile pictures. If they’re associated with another name or with details that don’t match up, it’s a scam.

Monday’s free webinar is from 2-3:30pm, TV6 will be livestreaming the program.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Missing Abingdon man found dead Friday
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Family says two victims in Milan Rock River boating accident are cousins
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
Two greyhounds before a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Closing of Dubuque greyhound racing track will cost 58 jobs

Latest News

Warming up ahead of the storm
Potential winter storm by Thursday morning?
The HOPE Center in Keokuk, Iowa was broken into last week, according to the Lee County...
HOPE Center in Lee County broken into, toys for Project Christmas stolen
Monmouth-Roseville honors memory of classmate with Teddy Bear named Riley's Angel
Monmouth-Roseville students honor memory of classmate who passed from cancer with Teddy Bear named Riley’s Angel
QC Ice Eagles 16U girls are the first high school aged hockey team in Iowa.
QC Ice Eagles pave the way for Iowa girls hockey