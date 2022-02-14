Romance scams to watch out for on Valentines Day

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ‘Guard your heart this Valentines Day’, is a free webinar Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has put together, to help Quad Citians avoid being scammed while looking for love.

Experts from federal agencies, online dating industry, and a senior advocacy group will be going over the following tips:

Never send money or gifts to someone you haven’t met in person – even if they send you money first.

Talk to someone you trust about this new love interest. It can be easy to miss things that don’t add up. Pay attention if your friends or family are concerned.

Take it slowly. Ask questions and look for inconsistent answers.

Try a reverse-image search of the profile pictures. If they’re associated with another name or with details that don’t match up, it’s a scam.

Monday’s free webinar is from 2-3:30pm, TV6 will be livestreaming the program.

