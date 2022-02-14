Romance scams to watch out for on Valentines Day
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ‘Guard your heart this Valentines Day’, is a free webinar Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has put together, to help Quad Citians avoid being scammed while looking for love.
Experts from federal agencies, online dating industry, and a senior advocacy group will be going over the following tips:
- Never send money or gifts to someone you haven’t met in person – even if they send you money first.
- Talk to someone you trust about this new love interest. It can be easy to miss things that don’t add up. Pay attention if your friends or family are concerned.
- Take it slowly. Ask questions and look for inconsistent answers.
- Try a reverse-image search of the profile pictures. If they’re associated with another name or with details that don’t match up, it’s a scam.
Monday’s free webinar is from 2-3:30pm, TV6 will be livestreaming the program.
