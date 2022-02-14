Warming up to start the week

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - After a chilly weekend we will warm things up over the next few days. Highs today will reach the mid and low 30s under partly sunny skies. If you’re heading out for a Valentine’s Day dinner look for temps in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Highs will get back into the 40s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’s the system on Wednesday that is the headliner this week. Right now, it looks as if the QCA is primed for rain, possibly heavy, on Wednesday afternoon. The next part is the biggest question mark, when will the cold front arrive? The sooner it arrives the better chance for substantial snowfall amounts into Thursday, the later would give us far less. Right now, models are ranging from almost nothing to as much as a foot. Thus, no confidence in a snowfall forecast at this time. Based on where moisture is lining up, areas SE of the QC may be under the biggest threat for a decent snow storm. Temps will dip back below normal for the second half of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 32º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 18º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 41º.

