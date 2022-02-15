River Bend Food Bank announces ‘Expanding to End Hunger’ capital campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank Tuesday announced its new capital campaign “Expanding to End Hunger.”

The campaign will position the community to end hunger, the food bank said in a media release.

“The last two years have taught us that we have a unique moment in time to bring the community together again to create a facility that can meet tomorrow’s challenges and put an end to hunger across our 23 counties,” according to the release. “It’s a monumental milestone!”

To end hunger for good, the food bank said it needs to optimize space and enhance its ability to maintain an elevated level of support. The “Expanding to End Hunger” campaign focuses 40 years of experience into the most efficient, effective food bank possible so no one will go hungry again.

“Ending hunger will be a marathon, not a sprint,” Mike Miller, president and CEO of River Bend Food Bank, said. “We are capable of meeting our community’s ongoing need for food. By growing our facility to maximize sustainability, elevate capacity, and drive efficiency, we WILL eliminate hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.”

The food bank said as part of the campaign the food bank will be expanding its capacity, by doubling its coolers and freezer areas and creating a training room.

Growing programs and exceeding best practices are other ways the food bank said it will expand.

The food bank said it plans to support and protect its hundreds of agency partners, have a dedicated volunteer space, collaborative work area, a separate area to receive food and a staffed lobby.

The food bank has worked with the region since 1982, Feb. 1 marked the food bank’s 40th anniversary year.

The food bank said with the investment of the community programs that have served the community for 40 years will grow.

The food pantry has over 50 school pantries, 200 mobile pantries and 11 senior pantries, the food bank said. They can help 3,000 children each Friday during the school year by sending home a backpack of food for the weekend.

This year, the food bank will periodically feature “throwback” photos and stories, recognize past leaders, celebrate our future, and have opportunities for volunteering and giving back over the next 12 months.

The food bank said it will use #RBFBTurns40, #ExpandingtoEndHunger and #EndHunger in relevant social posts and will have celebratory events open to the public later in the year.

The River Bend Food Pantry said over 300 partner agencies distribute food from River Bend Food Bank in their local areas, collectively providing over 13 million meals each year to people facing hunger.

