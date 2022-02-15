Firefighters respond to East Moline barn fire Monday night

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a late-night barn fire in East Moline Monday.

The Silvis Fire Department was dispatched around 11 p.m. Monday to the 4600 block of Friendship Farm Road in East Moline.

According to a media release, the initial dispatch reported that a barn was fully engulfed and some horses may be in the barn.

Firefighters found the barn fully engulfed and began to extinguish the fire and protect a neighboring house.

Water tenders were used to haul water to the fire, according to the release.

A neighbor that was wakened up by the fire got to the barn and opened the gates so that the three horses and a donkey that were inside the barn could escape safely., according to the release.

The fire was under control around midnight and crews remained on scene for a couple of hours putting out hot spots. There were no reported firefighter or animal injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Assisting the Silvis Fire Department was Carbon Cliff/Barstow Fire Protection District, Hampton Fire Department, Hillsdale Fire Protection District, Rapid City/Port Byron Fire Protection District, Coal Valley Fire Protection District, Genesis Ambulance, Rock Island County Sheriff, Silvis Police Department, Illinois State Police, and MidAmerican Energy.

