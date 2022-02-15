Advertisement

Firefighters respond to East Moline barn fire Monday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a late-night barn fire in East Moline Monday.

The Silvis Fire Department was dispatched around 11 p.m. Monday to the 4600 block of Friendship Farm Road in East Moline.

According to a media release, the initial dispatch reported that a barn was fully engulfed and some horses may be in the barn.

Firefighters found the barn fully engulfed and began to extinguish the fire and protect a neighboring house.

Water tenders were used to haul water to the fire, according to the release.

A neighbor that was wakened up by the fire got to the barn and opened the gates so that the three horses and a donkey that were inside the barn could escape safely., according to the release.

The fire was under control around midnight and crews remained on scene for a couple of hours putting out hot spots. There were no reported firefighter or animal injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Assisting the Silvis Fire Department was Carbon Cliff/Barstow Fire Protection District, Hampton Fire Department, Hillsdale Fire Protection District, Rapid City/Port Byron Fire Protection District, Coal Valley Fire Protection District, Genesis Ambulance, Rock Island County Sheriff, Silvis Police Department, Illinois State Police, and MidAmerican Energy.

Multiple agencies responded to a late-night barn fire in East Moline Monday.
Multiple agencies responded to a late-night barn fire in East Moline Monday.(KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
A girl from Nauvoo has been reported missing, last seen in Keokuk, Iowa. The FBI is asking for...
FBI: Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Warming up ahead of the storm
Warming up to start the week
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to let the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration end at...
Iowa’s COVID-19 public health proclamation expires Tuesday night
Windy and warmer today
Windy and warmer today
Multiple agencies responded to a late-night barn fire in East Moline Monday.
Firefighters respond to East Moline barn fire Monday night
As Illinois leaders, parents, and school districts battle over mask mandates in schools, Esther...
Fact Check: ‘Masks do more harm than good’ is not based on scientific evidence