Advertisement

Firefighters respond to overnight barn fire in East Moline

Several animals had to be rescued from the barn
Silvis firefighters respond to overnight barn fire.
Silvis firefighters respond to overnight barn fire.(KWQC)
By Redrick Terry
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters in East Moline had to respond to a late night barn fire.

Silvis Fire says it got the call around 11:00 p.m. Monday night. According to firefighters, the initial call mentioned the barn being completely engulfed in flames with horses possibly still inside.

Three horses and a donkey were inside the barn at the time. Crews say a neighbor that had been awaken by the fire opened the barn gates and released the animals.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

Silvis crews responded around 11pm to a barn fire.
Silvis crews responded around 11pm to a barn fire.(KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
A girl from Nauvoo has been reported missing, last seen in Keokuk, Iowa. The FBI is asking for...
FBI: Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Warming up ahead of the storm
Warming up to start the week
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

As Illinois leaders, parents, and school districts battle over mask mandates in schools, Esther...
Fact Check: ‘Masks do more harm than good’ is not based on scientific evidence
COVID-19 hospitalizations are down in the Quad Cities, two health systems reported Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations down in the Quad Cities, hospital systems say
A West Burlington man accused of trying to fraudulently buy property is facing a new charge of...
Deputies: West Burlington man who tried to fraudulently purchase property facing new theft charge
Agents from the FBI Omaha Quad Cities resident agency, along with its local and state partners,...
FBI: Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa