Firefighters respond to overnight barn fire in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters in East Moline had to respond to a late night barn fire.

Silvis Fire says it got the call around 11:00 p.m. Monday night. According to firefighters, the initial call mentioned the barn being completely engulfed in flames with horses possibly still inside.

Three horses and a donkey were inside the barn at the time. Crews say a neighbor that had been awaken by the fire opened the barn gates and released the animals.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

Silvis crews responded around 11pm to a barn fire. (KWQC)

