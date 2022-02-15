Advertisement

Police: A Burlington man arrested after 1 man injured at shooting in Burlington Tuesday

The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 6:08 a.m. Tuesday,
The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 6:08 a.m. Tuesday,(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man is arrested following a shooting that injured one Tuesday morning in Burlington, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department said they arrested and charged 30-year-old Joshua Tracey Manfredi with willful injury, a Class C felony, going armed with intent, a Class D felony and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Burlington Police Department responded to the 500-block of South Central Avenue for a reported shooting at about 6:08 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, police said in a media release. He was transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the shooting incident, the police department said. While investigating multiple interviews were conducted and search warrants were executed.

The department said a firearm related to the shooting incident was recovered.

Police said the name of the 64-year old male and his medical status is not being released at this time.

Manfredi was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and is being held with no bond until seen by a judge, the police department said. Additional charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
A girl from Nauvoo has been reported missing, last seen in Keokuk, Iowa. The FBI is asking for...
FBI: Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Warming up ahead of the storm
Warming up to start the week
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds School Choice Presser at St. Theresa
The campaign will position our community to end hunger, the River Bend Food Bank said in a...
River Bend Food Bank announces ‘Expanding to End Hunger’ capital campaign
Crews responded to barn fire in Silvis Monday night.
Crews respond to barn fire in East Moline
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to let the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration end at...
Iowa’s COVID-19 public health proclamation expires Tuesday night