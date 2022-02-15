Police: A Burlington man arrested after 1 man injured at shooting in Burlington Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man is arrested following a shooting that injured one Tuesday morning in Burlington, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department said they arrested and charged 30-year-old Joshua Tracey Manfredi with willful injury, a Class C felony, going armed with intent, a Class D felony and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Burlington Police Department responded to the 500-block of South Central Avenue for a reported shooting at about 6:08 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, police said in a media release. He was transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the shooting incident, the police department said. While investigating multiple interviews were conducted and search warrants were executed.

The department said a firearm related to the shooting incident was recovered.

Police said the name of the 64-year old male and his medical status is not being released at this time.

Manfredi was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and is being held with no bond until seen by a judge, the police department said. Additional charges are anticipated.

