Princeton police officers save family who jumped off roof of burning building

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - A family of four stuck on the roof of a burning apartment building in Princeton were rescued by two officers Monday, police said. Princeton police and fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to the occupied multi-unit building in the 600 block of East Peru Street.

Officer Dustin Schaill and Sgt. Dan Jaeger were first on the scene and reported that the front door and foyer area were burning, making it impossible for the family to get out.

“Our feet were burning, the smoke was spilling out in our face, it was just getting worse,” said Kristin Warda, the mother of the family trapped on the roof.

Schaill and Jaeger positioned themselves to catch the residents as they jumped from the roof, rescuing the two children first.

While rescuing Kristin, Jaeger suffered a serious injury to his leg, breaking it in multiple places. The entire family was safely rescued from the roof.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they immediately initiated fire suppression measures, according to the release. Seven people, including Jaeger, were transported to area hospitals, according to the release.

Other residents say they woke up to their neighbors screaming for them to get out.

“I woke up to my next-door neighbor screaming for me and my kids and I didn’t really know what was going on. I just heard her say ‘Meriah, there’s a fire where’s your kids’ and I come out to my living room and she standing there half-burnt,” said Meriah Cruz, a tenant in the building. “I looked outside my door and witnessed Sgt. Jaeger told my upstairs neighbors to jump off the roof and I could see the flames coming out of the ceiling. I didn’t know what to do.”

Both residents say they are endlessly thankful for the first responder’s heroic actions.

“You saved my neighbors off the roof, not a day will go by when I won’t think about that. You selflessly saved four lives and all of our lives. I’ll never forget it, I’ll never forget it,” said Cruz.

“I will never forget this. My family will never forget this but we are grateful to this town, to Sergeant Jaeger, our hero,” said Warda, “For so selflessly risking his body to pull my kids, my husband, and I off the roof. He was injured in the line of duty. He is our hero.”

OSF St. Clare took five of the injured people from the fire, police said.

According to the release, the situation was chaotic, with one doctor and a small handful of nurses now tasked with treating the patients.

“I want to commend the fire department, ambulance and emergency room staff that worked on this incident,” Princeton Chief of Police Tom Kammerer said in a media release. “We are very appreciative of your efforts. Your hard work and composure helped stabilize what could have been a much more tragic event.”

“I especially want to commend Sergeant Dan Jaeger and Officer Dustin Schaill for their heroic efforts Monday morning,” Kemmerer said. “You both literally saved lives. Very seldom do we get to have that type of an impact in our careers. I am very proud of both of you. ... Dan and Dustin, your composure and professionalism during this incident was outstanding. You are both deserving of recognition for your outstanding effort on this call. Your performance under pressure was exemplary, when it mattered most, you stepped up.”

“Fortunately, incidents like this do not happen often,” Kammerer said. “The tragedy of losing all of your belongings in a fire is unimaginable to most of us. Right now, there are families trying to rebuild their lives from the rubble of the fire. The community has stepped up, impressively so, working to provide clothing and other essentials to these families in need.”

The Red Cross and Princeton Fire Chaplain Scott Schmidt have worked to find housing for the displaced residents, police said. Their efforts to help the families impacted by this fire are still ongoing, according to the release.

Police said Second Story Teen Center is also working to collect supplies for the fire victims. Friends and family members of the victims have set up Go Fund Me accounts to assist the families involved.

