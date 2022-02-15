Quad Cities restaurants welcome Valentine’s Day boost

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - National surveys show Americans will spend $175 to $210 on their sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, including a night out to dinner.

The National Retail Federation found that nearly one third of Americans surveyed were planning an evening out on Valentine’s Day, matching pre-pandemic levels. The two restaurants TV6 visited are seeing the increase this year.

“You can come in until 1 o’clock, and after that I’m sold out,” said Jack Viviani, manager partner at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Moline.

That was one of many phone calls Jack Viviani with Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse took Monday morning as people were searching for a last-minute dinner reservation.

Viviani says “Johnny’s” has been booked for Valentine’s weekend for the last three weeks.

It was a much different story last year.

“Oh my goodness, not even comparable. I mean, last year was half of what we’re doing this year. (ring ring) and as you can see the phone is ringing,” said Viviani.

The ringing continued three different times during the interview with TV6.

“Thank you for choosing Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Moline this is Jack.”

Even with the anticipation of a busy Valentine’s Day, Viviani has experienced supply chain issues like most other businesses during the pandemic.

“It’s just unbelievable. You know, paper products. It’s just unreal. I can’t even tell you. So many things we just have to improvise. Simple things of to-go bags and to-go containers, kids cups, it goes on and on,” said Viviani.

While supply issues haven’t been much of an issue at BIX Bistro in Davenport – the booming Valentine’s business is similar to Johnny’s in Moline.

“Our expectations have been exceeded. We were very busy Friday, Saturday. We had a lot of business last night and we’re pretty full for our reservations this evening,” said Chassity Cole, a server at BIX Bistro in Davenport.

Full reservations are a welcome change this Valentine’s Day compared to last.

“It’s just, people are just ready to get back out and get into their regular lives again,” said Viviani.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.