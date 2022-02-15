Rock Island City Council returns grant amid controversy

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council voted to return thousands in grant money from the National Park Service on Monday night.

The African American Civil Rights Grant is designed to help tell the history of its Black communities.

The $33,500 grant was awarded to the city and applied for by two consulting organizations.

On Monday night, the council had one of three options: Continue with the original consultants, QC PastPort and Pearson Consulting, accept the grant money but look for new consultants, or return the money to the National Park Service.

In a vote of 6-1, the council chose the third option.

Consultant Charles Pearson helped the city apply for the grant. He said the goal is telling stories while preserving landmarks.

“There’s locations and landmarks on the Mississippi River that can not just educate the public, but also can connect people to what it was like living in the wild, or, you know, fishing in the Mississippi River, you know, things of that nature,” Pearson said.

However, Gaye Shannon Burnett with the Rock Island African American coalition says the Black community was never made aware of the grant.

“The fact that you can hand-select someone that is not from our community, to come and gather and tell our stories, without even consulting us,” Shannon Burnett said. “That was like a slap in the face.”

Natalie Linville-Mass with QC PastPort said they wanted to work with the community, but weren’t at that set yet.

“It is powerful to be in the steps in the same place where these folks were and to be able to share that,” Linville-Mass said. “Until the sub-recipient agreement is signed, we can’t start our work.”

That work included adding 10 city-owned sites local, state or national historical status. According to Pearson, they had to come up with a plan first, then seek community input

“Once you get the funding, now, you could go into the community and say, look, let’s all gather [and] tell me some stories,” Pearson said.

Shannon Burnett said the Coalition is upset the city brought in an outsider to tell their stories.

“First you have the director of the King Center, who is a black man part of this community and is a city employee,” Shannon Burnett said. “If nothing else, you could have started with him. They know how to find the ministers.”

Ultimately, the council decided to return the grant money, and come up with new ideas to illustrate the Black history of the city.

