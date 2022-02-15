Advertisement

Turning windy and warmer this afternoon

Potential winter storm Wednesday into Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Windy and warmer conditions will move into the area today with most of us hitting the mid to low 40s this afternoon and then continuing to warm overnight into Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front.  Winds will gust close to 40mph this afternoon and evening, sending us from the 40s to the 50s by sunrise on Wednesday. Rain will develop ahead of the front by midday Wednesday and will continue into the afternoon. As cold air moves in it will change over to freezing rain and then snow by evening hours giving us an inch or two of accumulation.  Now, Thursday, this is where the models diverge, leading to a low confidence forecast at this point.  For now, areas from the Quad Cities to the SE have the best chance for additional snow, enough to use the shovels or more.  As of this writing early Tuesday morning, there are no winter weather watches or warnings due to the uncertainty.  The next 18 hours will help clarify the forecast.  Stay tuned!

TODAY: Windy and warmer. High: 45º Winds: SE 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild.  Low: 40º Winds: SE 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain develops and temps drop in the afternoon.  High: 52º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
A girl from Nauvoo has been reported missing, last seen in Keokuk, Iowa. The FBI is asking for...
FBI: Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Warming up ahead of the storm
Warming up to start the week
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Mild and windy Tuesday. Rain & snow Wednesday into Thursday
Milder Temperatures Ahead
First Alert Forecast - Mild and windy Tuesday. Rain & snow Wednesday into Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Mild and windy Tuesday. Rain & snow Wednesday into Thursday
Warming up ahead of the storm
Milder Temperatures Ahead
Warming up ahead of the storm
Warming up to start the week