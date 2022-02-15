Turning windy and warmer this afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Windy and warmer conditions will move into the area today with most of us hitting the mid to low 40s this afternoon and then continuing to warm overnight into Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. Winds will gust close to 40mph this afternoon and evening, sending us from the 40s to the 50s by sunrise on Wednesday. Rain will develop ahead of the front by midday Wednesday and will continue into the afternoon. As cold air moves in it will change over to freezing rain and then snow by evening hours giving us an inch or two of accumulation. Now, Thursday, this is where the models diverge, leading to a low confidence forecast at this point. For now, areas from the Quad Cities to the SE have the best chance for additional snow, enough to use the shovels or more. As of this writing early Tuesday morning, there are no winter weather watches or warnings due to the uncertainty. The next 18 hours will help clarify the forecast. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Windy and warmer. High: 45º Winds: SE 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild. Low: 40º Winds: SE 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain develops and temps drop in the afternoon. High: 52º.

