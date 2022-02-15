Where to get free income tax assistance in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are ready to tackle your tax return, but could use a little help, the State of Illinois issued a report on where to find it.

Low-to-moderate income families and senior citizens can turn to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program for help. The agencies are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in select locations across the state.

“Volunteers at these locations are certified by the IRS and ready to assist qualified individuals in filing their state and federal tax returns accurately and on time,” said Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris.

You can check with the following agencies to see if you qualify for assistance:

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax help for individuals making $58,000 a year or less, people 60 years of age or older, individuals with disabilities, and taxpayers with limited English-speaking skills.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides free tax assistance, with a special focus on taxpayers over the age of 50 or who have low-to-moderate income. Availability is determined at the local or community level. AARP membership is not required to receive assistance.

In Chicagoland, the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program (TAP) provides free basic tax return preparation for families earning up to $58,000 and individuals earning up to $32,000 per year. Taxpayers can search for a free tax assistance provider closest to them by visiting IDOR’s website tax.illinois.gov. You can also call IDOR’s Taxpayer Assistance Division at 800-732-8866.

In the Quad Cities, low-wage earners can get assistance through the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Taxpayers can also visit any of IDOR’s offices located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Fairview Heights, Marion, Rockford, and Springfield to receive assistance. Staff at these locations can help with any Illinois state income tax filing inquiries and are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

