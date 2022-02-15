Advertisement

Windy and warmer this afternoon

Potential winter storm Wednesday into Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Look for breezy and milder conditions this afternoon, with highs reaching the 40′s to near 50 degrees. The warm spell continues into Wednesday, ahead of a strong cold front entering the weather picture. We’ll see rain developing during the day, becoming mixed with, then changing to snow overnight into Thursday. Models are still being fine tuned as to the storm’s track, timing and intensity. We should get a better idea in the next 24 hours. Cold air moves in behind that system, plunging temperatures into the 20′s and 30′s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy and milder. High: 45°. Wind: SE 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, blustery and not as cold. Low: 40° and rising. Wind: S 20-30+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, blustery and warm. Rain likely during the day, becoming mixed with snow by evening. High: 52°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

