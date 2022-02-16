Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Jo Daviess County Tuesday

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Elizabeth woman is dead and a Galena man is injured after a crash in Jo Daviess County Tuesday, according to deputies.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s said 67-year-old Kathleen R. McCall was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Ronald J. Tippet, 57, was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. He was later transported via AirCare3 to a hospital.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s responded to US Highway 20 about a half a mile west of Mitchell Road, in Elizabeth for a crash with injuries at about 5:17 p.m.

Deputies on scene learned an east-bound bond vehicle, driven by McCall, had crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, striking a west-bound vehicle head-on, the sheriff’s office said. The west-bound vehicle was driven by Tippet.

