Bettendorf approves TBK Bank Sports Complex expansion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After Tuesday’s Bettendorf City Council meeting, a massive expansion is one step closer to coming to Bettendorf’s Middle Road corridor and TBK Bank Sports Complex.

The amendment to the I-80 Urban Renewal Plan includes a $5.8 million investment and a 20-year 7.5% tax rebate for what the city calls the MFG and FG80 projects.

The amendment passed unanimously through the council, paving the way for 109 acres of development by holding companies FG80 Holdings, LLC and Middle and Forest Grove, LLC.

“″Some may say we have a skilled work problem, we really have a population problem. We have open jobs of all kinds,” said Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. “The only way we get people to move to the Quad Cities is to get them here, through tourism, to take a look.”

The expansion, placed on Agricultural land east of Middle Road and north of Forest Grove Drive, will have a lot to look at.

One project, the MFG project, will add two large synthetic turf fields for football, baseball, and soccer, a three story golf facility with 60 driving stations, a restaurant, and a bar to the TBK Bank Sport Complex.

″People take their kids all over for their love of the sport, Instead of taking their family vacations,” said Gallagher. ”This is indeed, exactly the game changer we touted it as in 2017. We’re doubling down now.”

The second project, the FG80 project, will be adding a commercial strip, convenience store, and a hotel with at least 80 rooms. The goal is to make the area a destination for the Quad Cities’ tourism industry.

“Sports tourism is critical on a lot of fronts,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “Whether it’s driving economic impact, quality of plays, quality of life, talent, attraction, talent, retention, all of these things that we’re trying to move on to advance our community forward.”

The city expects to make its investment back in sales, property, and motel taxes. Current estimates offer a net income of about $3.5 million over the next 20 years.

“Everybody will benefit not only from having that facility, so they and their children can use it,” said Gallagher. “But also by getting those tourism dollars spent in our area.”

The mayor says the sports complex has brought 1.5 million visitors each year so far. Construction on the expansion is expected to begin around early April of this year. The tentative end date is December 31st, 2022.

The developers behind the project will be showing off more details Wednesday, February 16th at 9 a.m. at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.