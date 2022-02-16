Crews respond to a duplex fire in Galesburg Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 378 North Broad Street at about 4:36 a.m., the Galesburg Fire Department Said in a media release.

Firefighters said upon arrival, smoke was showing from the two-story duplex with smoke detectors alarming.

The fire department said all tenants had evacuated the structure.

Acting Battalion Chief Justin Moffitt established command, the department said. The Central Station crew made entry with an attack line and quickly extinguished the kitchen fire that had spread to the cabinets above.

Firefighters said they also had to remove heavy volumes of smoke from the structure.

Galesburg Fire Department reported no injuries.

Galesburg Fire Investigators determined that the fire was unintentional, caused by unattended cooking. Damage to the duplex is estimated to be $10,000.

The fire department said the American Red Cross was on scene to assist residents.

