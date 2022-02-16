Advertisement

Deputies: 1 person dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead following an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range Wednesday, according to Tim Lane with Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Lane said there is no foul play expected at this time.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the incident, according to Lane.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

