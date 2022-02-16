First Alert Day 10pm Wednesday (2/16) to 7 pm Thursday (2/17) for Snow & Wind

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 10pm Wednesday through 7 pm Thursday evening for the impacts from a winter storm moving through the QCA.

After rain on Wednesday, there will be a period of freezing rain or drizzle for a few hours starting later Wednesday evening. Due to warm road surfaces and the light nature of the freezing rain, along with the timing being post-rush hour, this should not pose too many problems. After a bit of snow Wednesday night heavier snow will start moving in Thursday morning. This will accumulate during the morning and afternoon before tapering off Thursday evening. The highest snow totals will likely be from southeast Iowa into West Central toward eastern and northeastern Illinois. Along with that, winds will be gusting at up to 30 mph Thursday causing visibility issues in open areas along with blowing and drifting snow and slick road conditions. Accumulations could go from very little snow north of Hwy. 30 to more than half a foot to the south and east of the Metro Quad Cities

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

