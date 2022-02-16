Advertisement

Galesburg and Dixon advance to Sterling Regional title game

By Kevin Kohr
Feb. 16, 2022
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The top two ranked teams in the Sterling Regional will face off in the championship game after taking a different path through their semifinal games.

The Dixon Duchesses survived a cold shooting night against the host Sterling Golden Warriors. Sterling took an early 2-0 lead, but Dixon would go on a run to take a 9-2 lead after the first quarter. After the first, Dixon only managed 20 more points the rest of the way, but it was good enough to top the Warriors 29-21.

In the second game of the night, Galesburg had no problem putting points on the board early and often. Evan Massey’s squad jumped out to a lead early in the game and never looked back as they dominated the La Salle-Peru Cavaliers to advance with a 20 point win.

The Silver Streaks and Duchesses will face off Thursday night for a chance to move on to the La Salle-Peru Sectional.

