Hearing loss raises cognitive decline risk including dementia

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on the connection between untreated hearing loss and an increased risk of the development of cognition problems including dementia. But treatment offers hope. Hearing devices can slow or reduce the symptom of dementia by up to 75%.

According to studies at medical institutions like Johns Hopkins and Stanford, mild untreated hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing impairment is threefold the risk, and severe hearing loss can correlate into a five-times greater likelihood of cognitive problems.

FREE screenings are an easy way to combat hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness.

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING / 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7155 or 800-792-9564

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING (CLINTON) / 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite A / Clinton, IA 52732 / 563-278-2276

