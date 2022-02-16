Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa found, FBI confirms
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Agents from the FBI Omaha Quad Cities resident agency confirmed Wednesday that a 14-year-old Illinois girl last seen in Keokuk in December has been found.
Addison Windbigler, of Nauvoo, was found uninjured in Minneapolis, according to a media release.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI declined to release any more information.
According to a previous media release, Windbigler was last seen in Keokuk on Dec. 14. She traveled with a family member to Keokuk and was left in the custody of a family friend, according to the release.
