Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa found, FBI confirms

(KWQC) - Agents from the FBI Omaha Quad Cities resident agency confirmed Wednesday that a 14-year-old Illinois girl last seen in Keokuk in December has been found.

Addison Windbigler, of Nauvoo, was found uninjured in Minneapolis, according to a media release.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI declined to release any more information.

According to a previous media release, Windbigler was last seen in Keokuk on Dec. 14. She traveled with a family member to Keokuk and was left in the custody of a family friend, according to the release.

