Advertisement

The Irish top a conference rival to advance

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - The Calamus-Wheatland girls topped Prince of Peace twice in the regular season on their way to an undefeated Tri-Rivers East Conference title, but in the postseason, the Irish found the gold at the end of the rainbow.

Prince of Peace handed the Warriors their first loss since December 11th, ending Calamus-Wheatland’s season 53-49. The Irish will now head to North Linn to take on the Lynx on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Davenport police are asking motorists to avoid 53rd Street between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore...
Gas main break shuts down part of 53rd Street in Davenport
Angela Renee Siebke, 48, of Whitehall, Ohio.
Ohio woman sentenced to 2 years in prison in 1992 death of ‘Baby April’
Rain this afternoon will change to a wintry mix (rain, snow, ice) this evening, then snow...
First Alert Day 10pm Tonight until 7 pm Thursday for snow and wind
Windy and warmer today
Turning windy and warmer this afternoon

Latest News

Muscatine, IA
Louisa-Muscatine and Central sending boys and girls teams to Waterloo
Sterling, IL
Galesburg and Dixon advance to Sterling Regional title game
Wheatland, IA
The Irish top a conference rival to advance
Muscatine, IA
Louisa-Muscatine and Central sending boys and girls teams to Waterloo