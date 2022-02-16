The Irish top a conference rival to advance

WHEATLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - The Calamus-Wheatland girls topped Prince of Peace twice in the regular season on their way to an undefeated Tri-Rivers East Conference title, but in the postseason, the Irish found the gold at the end of the rainbow.

Prince of Peace handed the Warriors their first loss since December 11th, ending Calamus-Wheatland’s season 53-49. The Irish will now head to North Linn to take on the Lynx on Friday night.

