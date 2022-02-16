Advertisement

Louisa-Muscatine and Central sending boys and girls teams to Waterloo

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Muscatine, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rose Bowl in Muscatine was the site of four tournaments at once with the Class 1A and Class 3A, boys and girls, state qualifiers.

The Class 1A tournament saw the host Louisa-Muscatine Falcons proving once again that they are a dominant force in Iowa high school bowling. Both teams advanced to the state tournament in Waterloo by winning their respective qualifers.

In Class 3A, the Central Blue Devils will also be sending both their boys and girls teams to the team tournament by finishing runner up in the Muscatine state qualifier. The Central boys were topped by only Bettendorf, who will also be making a trip to Cadillac Lanes.

This years state tournament will be different than previous years, with the team tournament being played as only a baker format style tournament at Cadillac Lanes, while the individual tournament will be a heads up tournament at Maple Lanes, also in Waterloo.

